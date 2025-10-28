Uzbekistan, U.S. discuss trade and security cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva held a meeting with a U.S. delegation led by Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss trade and security cooperation, Trend reports.

During the meeting Mirziyoyeva highlighted that senior U.S. officials praised the speed and dynamism of reforms implemented in Uzbekistan over the past eight years under President Shavkat Mirziyoyeva’s leadership.

“We paid special attention to the emerging opportunities in trade between our countries and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in public security,” Mirziyoyeva wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also lauded collaborative initiatives as advantageous for sovereign entities.

“Meetings like this help us better understand and unlock the potential of both sides. Thanks to our policy of openness, Uzbekistan is becoming increasingly attractive for joint projects in education, culture, the economy, and many other areas,” she added.

Concurrently, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations escalated by 15 percent, culminating in a total of $881.7 million, whereas the direct foreign investment from the U.S. in Uzbekistan reached an impressive $612.6 million. Over 300 enterprises with American investment are currently active within the nation, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.

