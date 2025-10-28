Azerbaijani scientist representing Japan stars on “Homeland Is Not Far Away” program

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The latest episode of the program “Homeland Is Not Far Away,” dedicated to Azerbaijanis around the world, was filmed in Japan and focused on the life and achievements of renowned Azerbaijani scientist Khalil Kalantar, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Professor Khalil Kalantar has been living in Japan for over four decades. He pursued his education at Toyohashi University of Technology, Nagoya University, and Tohoku University, earning his first scientific degree from Toyohashi University of Technology and his second from Tohoku University.

A citizen of Japan, Professor Kalantar is the inventor of the world’s first light-directed micro-reflector and micro-deflector optical panels. In May 2007, he received a special award for developing a new optical design method used for light beams in LCD illumination. He currently serves as a chief researcher at one of the world’s leading technology companies.

Recognized as a leading expert in electronics and next-generation display technologies not only in Japan but also across America, Asia, and Europe, Professor Kalantar has been granted the honor of representing Japan at international conferences for his significant research contributions in these fields.

The program dedicated to Khalil Kalantar aired on Diaspora TV and İctimai TV. “Homeland Is Not Far Away,” a joint project of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora’s official YouTube channel Diaspora TV and İctimai TV, has been broadcast on İctimai TV for eight years.

The episode can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waPwvIurt8M

