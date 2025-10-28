Baku rolls out 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus intergovernmental commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The session is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the Commission, Samir Sharifov, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Natalia Petkevich.

The talks will be all about putting the Roadmap for Cooperation into action for the years 2024-2025, while also keeping an eye out for golden opportunities in joint projects across various fields like industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban development, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

To note, the delegations, spearheaded by the co-chairs, are slated to conduct a site visit to the Fuzuli and Aghdam districts in Azerbaijan on October 29, 2025, where they will assess a multitude of active initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel