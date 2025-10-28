Finland backs Kazakhstan's initiative for UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Finland has welcomed Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Trend reports via Akorda.

The statement was made following a meeting between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana

In response, Kazakhstan expressed sincere gratitude to Finland for its support and co-authorship of the corresponding UN resolution, shining a light on the common ground both nations share in pushing the envelope on sustainable development, bolstering regional stability, and tackling global challenges through the power of teamwork.

Moreover, the presidents emphasized the importance of swiftly achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter. Tokayev also praised Finland's active chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2025, wishing them success in completing this critical mandate.

The presidents expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the official visit would give new momentum to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both nations. They also agreed to maintain a close dialogue aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

On October 28, President of Finland Alexander Stubb embarked on an official diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan. Engagements between the two Heads of State center on the intricacies of bilateral dynamics between Finland and Kazakhstan, the geopolitical landscape and its ramifications for the European and Central Asian spheres, and collaborative efforts to bolster the multilateral framework.

