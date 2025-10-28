Turkmenistan and Russia view tackling regional security and new challenges on horizon

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. Turkmenistan and Russia exchanged assessments of current global and regional security threats, including the situation in Afghanistan and Central Asia, during consultations held in Moscow, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions convened delegates from the diplomatic corps and pertinent governmental entities of both nations. The Turkmen contingent was spearheaded by Deputy Foreign Minister Akhmet Gurbanov, whereas the Russian contingent was directed by Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky.



The convening constituted a pivotal component of the operational execution of the bilateral Cooperation Program established between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Russia for the fiscal years 2025–2026, formalized in June 2025.



The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive discourse on the multifaceted dynamics of international and regional security paradigms, underscoring the imperative of synergistic partnerships in mitigating emergent threats. The envoys underscored the synergy between Turkmenistan and Russia in the context of global governance frameworks and examined avenues to enhance collaborative efforts within multilateral institutions.



Focus was directed towards disseminating optimal methodologies and augmenting the competencies of governmental entities tasked with safeguarding information integrity. The stakeholders reiterated their dedication to robust foreign policy alignment, reciprocal backing, and sustaining consistent operational engagement.

