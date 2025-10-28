Kazakhstan develops strategic vision for national power grid development by 2035

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) has developed a strategic vision for the development of the National Electric Grid through 2035, aimed at ensuring the country’s energy security, KEGOC's Chairman, Nabi Aitzhanov, said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

Aitzhanov emphasized that the strategic framework is comprehensively synchronized with the national energy production deployment strategy, encompassing approximately 10 pivotal initiatives designed to augment the power grid's capabilities and facilitate the incorporation of renewable energy modalities.



“Among the initiatives encapsulated within the strategic framework are endeavors aimed at augmenting the grid’s capacity and integrating a higher proportion of renewable energy sources,” Aitzhanov elucidated.



KEGOC, a government-sanctioned natural monopoly entity, is tasked with the oversight and administration of the national power grid infrastructure, thereby guaranteeing the operational stability and reliability of Kazakhstan’s integrated electricity framework.

