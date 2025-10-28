Europe's pipeline gas supply set to shrink by 2030, IEA warns
According to the latest International Energy Agency (IEA) outlook, Europe’s piped gas imports, including supplies from Norway, are projected to fall by more than 25% between 2024 and 2030.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy