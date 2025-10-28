Kazakhstan calls for energy sector to stay ahead of economic demand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. The energy sector must develop ahead of the economy's needs, said Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov during a government meeting, Trend reports.

Bektenov noted that in recent years, there has been a shortage of such capacities during peak hours, with the country's needs being met through electricity imports.

With energy consumption on the rise, fueled by the demand for new industrial facilities, data centers, digital technologies, and infrastructure, the prime minister underscored the necessity of getting ahead of the curve in the energy sector.

“To meet these demands, the energy sector must ensure ahead-of-schedule development. This is why we have begun actively developing nuclear energy,” Bektenov said.

He emphasized that all scheduled energy initiatives must be executed punctually, with the integration of innovative technological frameworks, encompassing energy storage architectures and hybrid power generation facilities, being pivotal to addressing forthcoming demands.

