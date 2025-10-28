President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Jabrayil City Mosque (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Jabrayil City Mosque on October 28, Trend reports.

Nariman Topchibashev, Director of “PMD Projects,” briefed the President on the project.

The mosque will cover over 1,530 square meters and accommodate 615 worshippers simultaneously. The two-story building will provide separate spaces for men and women to perform prayers. In addition, the mosque will feature a community hall, parking lot, and gazebos. The height of the minarets will be 34.2 meters, while the dome will reach 22.6 meters.

Before the occupation, Jabrayil district had five mosques, more than 40 pilgrimage sites, and over 20 historical and architectural monuments. During the occupation, Armenian forces destroyed many of these historical and religious sites. Since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, the state has undertaken extensive restoration and reconstruction work in Karabakh and East Zangezur, including the construction of new religious and cultural monuments. An example is the mosque built in 2017 in Jojug Marjanli village, modeled after the Shusha mosque.

