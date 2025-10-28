Kazakhstan sees potential to expand co-op with Finland in mineral resources

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan sees significant potential for expanding cooperation with Finland in the field of mineral resources, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

“Our country produces 21 of the 34 rare earth elements that are considered critically important for the European Union’s economy. We follow a pragmatic approach – attracting investments and technologies in exchange for access to raw materials. Finnish company Metso is already providing advanced solutions in mineral processing and industrial automation. We see great potential for expanding cooperation in this area,” Tokayev said.

He also highlighted that Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of uranium, supplying around 40% of global demand.

“We welcome the partnership between Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency and Finland's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) to deepen cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the exchange of experience. In this regard, we are ready to participate in joint efforts for managing nuclear waste, drawing on Finland’s safe and sustainable nuclear solutions,” the Kazakh president added.