Kazakhstan proposes joint ventures with Finland in deep processing of farming products

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan and Finland could establish joint ventures specializing in the deep processing of agricultural and livestock products, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

As articulated by Tokayev, these strategic initiatives are poised to enhance the value-added metrics throughout the comprehensive agricultural supply chain ecosystem.



He underscored that the two nations have already instituted concrete frameworks for collaborative engagement.



“The Kazakh National Agrarian Research University has established a collaborative synergy with the University of Eastern Finland to enhance scholarly interchange and advance cooperative ventures within the framework of the Erasmus+ initiative. Kazakhstan is enthusiastic about cultivating a new cohort of agronomic professionals and enhancing collaborative research in cutting-edge and sustainable agricultural methodologies,” Tokayev emphasized.

