National Bank reports 8.4% annual inflation in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that inflation in the country reached 6.2% since the beginning of 2025 and 8.4% year-on-year, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the structure of the consumer price index (CPI) shows a shift in inflationary pressure from food products toward non-food goods and services, largely reflecting changes in external risk factors.

“The current level of inflation in the country is influenced by limited energy supply in external markets, rising costs in certain segments of the services sector, and sustained consumer demand,” the bank stated.

It also noted that the external environment remains highly uncertain amid elevated geopolitical risks, changing global trade rules, and the fragmentation of the world economy - factors that drive volatility in global energy and food prices and affect domestic price dynamics.

“At the same time, the impact of increased consumer demand and the scheduled revision of tariff policies on inflation is assessed as moderate and within expectations. Currently, external factors pose the main risks to the inflation trajectory in Kyrgyzstan and call for a more cautious approach in monetary policy,” the bank added.