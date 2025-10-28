Belarus-Azerbaijan cooperation to modernize and deploy lifts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is currently taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The session is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Belarus’s Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich.

The meeting highlighted ongoing collaboration at the Ganja Automobile Plant, where agricultural and specialized machinery continues to be assembled in partnership with Belarus.

The discussion also noted long-term cooperation in lift production and supply, with efforts underway to expand local manufacturing in Azerbaijan through a partnership with Mogilevliftmash.

In 2025, the plan is to modernize and install 200 lifts across the country.