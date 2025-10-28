Turkmenistan opens doors for collaboration with UAE’s Azizi Developments

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to the UAE, Bayram Bayramov, met with Javad Ludin, Deputy CEO of Azizi Developments, and discussed potential areas of collaboration, Trend reports via the embassy.

Ludin underscored the organization’s current initiatives both within the UAE and internationally, while articulating a keen interest in establishing synergies with Turkmenistan.

Ambassador Bayramov endorsed the initiative, highlighting Turkmenistan’s receptiveness to collaborations with esteemed global enterprises and accentuating the nation’s potential in urban infrastructure enhancement and energy sector synergies.

Azizi Developments is a leading private real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE, known for its extensive portfolio of modern luxury residential and commercial properties. Established in 2007 by Mirwais Azizi, the company focuses on creating developments across prime locations such as MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, and Dubai South. Notable projects include the master-planned communities of Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice, as well as the forthcoming Burj Azizi, which is set to be the world's second-tallest skyscraper.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel