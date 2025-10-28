Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry tasked with ensuring new power capacity by year-end

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has been tasked with ensuring the addition of 250 MW of power capacity by the end of this year as part of efforts to maintain stable heating during the winter season and strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a government meeting, Trend reports.

Additionally, Bektenov assigned the Ministry of Energy with the responsibility to introduce 2.5 GW of new energy capacity in the coming year and to closely monitor the operation of existing plants throughout the winter period.

The prime minister also instructed the Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, to take necessary measures by year-end to establish and support the Unified State System for Managing the Fuel and Energy Complex.

"This system is designed to ensure the reliability of energy facilities through online monitoring," Bektenov emphasized.

Furthermore, Bektenov highlighted the importance for Samruk-Energy to complete all preparatory steps for launching major energy projects. He urged the company to finalize all necessary activities by the end of March next year to commence construction of new thermal power plants (TPPs) in the cities of Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk, while ensuring compliance with advanced environmental standards regarding harmful emissions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel