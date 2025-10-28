Azerbaijan's FM to attend opening ceremony of embassy building in Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on October 28, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and other high-ranking officials, as well as take part in the official opening ceremony of the administrative building of Azerbaijan's embassy in Oman on October 29.

Azerbaijan and Oman established diplomatic relations on July 13, 1992, after Oman recognized Azerbaijan's independence on December 30, 1991. The two countries maintain active political dialogue and have established an interparliamentary relations working group. Recent activities include high-level visits to discuss economic cooperation in areas like trade, investment, and energy, and the official opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Oman.