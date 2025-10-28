Kazakhstan sees growth in direct investments from Finland

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Last year, Finland’s direct investments in Kazakhstan grew by more than 80 percent, reaching nearly $500 million, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

"Today, during our talks with President Alexander Stubb, we confirmed our commitment to expanding the partnership between Kazakhstan and Finland and opening new opportunities for dynamic growth," Tokayev said.

He highlighted that Finland has long been recognized as one of the most advanced countries in innovation and technological leadership. Companies such as KONE, Nokia, and Fortum have become some of the brightest examples of the country's success, contributing to further progress and inspiring new generations of innovators.

Tokayev pointed out that today, roughly 50 companies with Finnish involvement are hitting the ground running in Kazakhstan, featuring well-known names like Tikkurila, Wärtsilä, Nurminen, Metso, Valtra, Peikko, and a few more in the mix.

"Kazakhstan is committed to expanding this partnership and further strengthening the Finnish investment and business presence in our country," the president emphasized.

On October 28, President of Finland Alexander Stubb embarked on an official diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan. Engagements between the two Heads of State center on the intricacies of bilateral dynamics between Finland and Kazakhstan, the geopolitical landscape and its ramifications for the European and Central Asian spheres, and collaborative efforts to bolster the multilateral framework.

