President Ilham Aliyev visits agrochemical production facility in Sabirabad (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the activities of the agrochemical production facility owned by “Humix” LLC in the Sabirabad Industrial District on October 28, Trend reports.

“Humix” LLC was granted resident status in the Sabirabad Industrial District in 2021. The facility produces organic-mineral (powder), chemical (liquid and powder), and granular fertilizers. Operating with technologies from Türkiye, China, and local sources, the facility has an annual production capacity of 18,000 tons of fertilizers. In addition to meeting domestic demand, the products manufactured here will also be exported. Sixteen people have been provided with permanent employment at the facility.

For the facility, with an investment value of 1.45 million manats, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund

