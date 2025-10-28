Speaker of UAE Federal National Council arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ A delegation led by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit on October 28, Trend reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were displayed, the UAE FNC Speaker was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the inter-parliamentary working group on UAE-Azerbaijan relations Javanshir Pashazade, and other officials.

Speaker Ghobash is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the prospects for bilateral relations as part of the visit.

