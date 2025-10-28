Azerbaijani oil valuation moves down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.81, or 1.19 percent, on October 27 from the previous level, landing at $67.03 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.86, or 1.3 percent, to $65.02 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.81, or 1.49 percent, to $53.71 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea - by $0.65, or 0.97 percent, to $66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

