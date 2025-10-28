Iran's Central Bank spills beans on funds earmarked for imports
From March 21 through October 27, 2025, the Central Bank of Iran allocated $33.6 billion for imports. Of this, $23.9 billion was directed toward trade, with $8.8 billion for essential products and medicines. Major sectors received funding, including $4.9 billion for automobiles and transport and $3.1 billion for electrical equipment.
