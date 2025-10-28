Azerbaijan sees uptick in credit insurance collections, payouts take dip in 9M2025
Insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected four million manat ($2.36 million) in loan insurance premiums from January to September 2025. This marks an increase of 0.24 million manat ($141,000) or 6.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, loan insurance payouts dropped to 50,000 manat ($29,000), down 13.8 percent year on year.
