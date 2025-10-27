Tajikistan and IsDB discuss co-op and support for Rogun hydroelectric power station

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 27. First Deputy Minister of Finance of Tajikistan Yusuf Majidi held talks with Rami Ahmed, Vice President for Operations of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), focusing on the country’s key development initiatives, including the Rogun hydroelectric power station, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Finance.

The sides highlighted the strategic importance of the Rogun HPP in strengthening Tajikistan’s energy security and advancing its sustainable development goals. They also reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further expand the partnership.

Discussions emphasized continued collaboration across key areas such as infrastructure, energy, rural development, private sector growth, and digitalization.

Tajikistan also invited the IsDB to consider allocating additional concessional financing to support projects in education and healthcare, reflecting the government’s focus on inclusive and balanced national development.

The Rogun Hydropower Project encompasses the engineering of a 335-meter-high clay core rockfill dam, which is the preeminent structure globally, situated on the Vakhsh River. The hydraulic structure is situated within the Pamir region, a prominent orogenic system in Central Asia. The substantial energy capacity of the newly constructed dam positions Tajikistan as a pivotal player in the regional energy landscape, effectively augmenting the nation’s energy output twofold, while playing a critical role in alleviating the recurrent energy deficits experienced annually during the winter months.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel