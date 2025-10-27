Kazakhstan joins UN convention against cybercrime

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. A delegation from Kazakhstan, headed by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Major General Baurzhan Alenov, took part in the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, Trend reports via the Media Center of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The international agreement aims to bolster cooperation among countries in combating crimes related to information and communication technologies while raising global cybersecurity standards. Kazakhstan played an active role in shaping the Convention, contributing proposals to ensure effective frameworks for cross-border collaboration while safeguarding national interests.

The execution of this agreement signifies a pivotal benchmark in Kazakhstan's strategic initiatives to bolster digital security frameworks, fortify its national cybercrime mitigation apparatus, and cultivate transnational collaborations within the cybersecurity domain.



By engaging with the Convention, Kazakhstan will leverage enhanced capabilities for the seamless exchange of electronic evidence with international counterparts, optimize inter-agency coordination in the investigation of transnational cyber offenses, and fortify the safeguarding of its populace against online fraud, cyber incursions, and a spectrum of digital vulnerabilities.

