m10 launches its first digital card powered by Mastercard — Compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. m10 today announced the launch of its first digital payment card, developed in partnership with Mastercard. The new digital m10 card is instantly available in the m10 app and mirrors the user’s existing wallet balance, eliminating the need for a separate account. It is fully compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, bringing global acceptance and seamless digital payments to millions of users.

A Card That Lives Inside the App

The digital m10 card activates instantly within the m10 app and uses the same balance as the m10 wallet. This unified structure ensures simplicity: m10 balance = m10 card balance. No new accounts, no additional onboarding — everything works from the moment users open the app.

Instant, One-Tap Activation

For verified users, activation is nearly instantaneous. With a single tap on the home screen, the card becomes immediately ready for payments — online, offline, and worldwide.

A Card with Personality

The digital m10 card also introduces an entirely unique, human-centric card experience. The card can display emotions in real time — it can “sleep,” appear “happy,” “cry,” or react playfully to user actions. This dynamic design brings a fresh emotional dimension to digital payments, making everyday transactions more interactive and engaging.

Use It Anywhere — Online, Offline, Globally

Powered by Mastercard, the digital m10 card enables frictionless payments across the world:

• Add to Apple Wallet

• Add to Google Wallet

• Pay with Apple Pay and Google Pay

• Make contactless payments everywhere Mastercard is accepted

• Pay even without an internet connection

• Use for online shopping and digital checkouts

• Spend abroad just like with any Mastercard card.

• Enjoy all Mastercard discounts and offers available to cardholders

Nothing Changes — Everything Improves

All existing m10 features remain unchanged: instant QR payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, bank card top-ups, Bakikart and Citycard reloads, cross-border transfers, and more. With the addition of a global digital card, m10 becomes an even more powerful everyday financial companion.

Discover the m10 digital card: m10.az/en/digital-card

About m10

m10 is a digital wallet and fintech solution from the Bir ecosystem — the first fully integrated digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus. Since its launch in 2022, m10 has provided a fast, secure, and intuitive way to manage money, from everyday payments and transfers to bills and a wide range of digital services. Integrated deeply within the Bir ecosystem, m10 delivers a unified and convenient financial experience designed for modern users.

More information: m10.az/en

