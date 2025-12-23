Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum stands important platform for expanding business ties - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, held for the second time, is an important platform for establishing open and productive dialogue between the government and business circles, discussing new projects, and expanding business ties, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"I hope that the discussions to be held within the framework of the forum will pave the way for concrete investment initiatives and long-term cooperation projects.

Yesterday, my esteemed brother Cevdet Yilmaz and I very successfully held the 12th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission. We discussed the current issues on the agenda of our trade and economic relations, and reviewed the prospects for cooperation in areas of mutual priority.

Today, we have come together to meet with representatives of the business circles of both countries. We hope that today's meeting will be useful for our business communities and will give impetus to the implementation of new concrete joint investment initiatives by our countries," the prime minister emphasized.

