Iranian banks multiply nation's lending for 8M2025
Loans from Iranian banks in the first eight months of 2025 increased by 44% compared to last year. Total lending reached 47.5 quadrillion rials (about $65.3 billion), up from 32.9 quadrillion rials (around $46.7 billion) in 2024. The industrial and mining sectors received the largest share at 20 quadrillion rials (about $27.5 billion).
