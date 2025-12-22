Iranian banks multiply nation's lending for 8M2025

Loans from Iranian banks in the first eight months of 2025 increased by 44% compared to last year. Total lending reached 47.5 quadrillion rials (about $65.3 billion), up from 32.9 quadrillion rials (around $46.7 billion) in 2024. The industrial and mining sectors received the largest share at 20 quadrillion rials (about $27.5 billion).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register