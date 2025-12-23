EPCA set to bolster EU-Tajikistan economic ties – European Commission (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The forthcoming Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the EU and Tajikistan is expected to significantly improve the country’s investment climate and deepen bilateral relations, a European Commission spokesperson told Trend.

"The EU places high value on its partnership with Tajikistan. Our relationship is set to deepen further with the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). Negotiations concluded last year, and we now look forward to its signature," the representative noted.

The EPCA is expected to provide a comprehensive framework for cooperation in areas such as economic development, education, energy, climate action, digital technologies, and the rule of law. It is designed to attract investment, expand trade, support job creation, and improve standards in areas including public administration and agriculture. It will also create formal structures for dialogue to help Tajikistan advance its development priorities.

"For the EU, the EPCA reflects our long-term commitment to Central Asia and to Tajikistan in particular. A predictable and transparent business environment is essential for attracting European investors, fostering innovation, and enabling sustainable growth. The EPCA will play a key role in strengthening these conditions and supporting mutually beneficial economic cooperation," the spokesperson concluded.