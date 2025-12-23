Azerbaijani-Turkish ties rooted in brotherhood, partnership, and alliance – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on the principles of unshakable brotherhood, strategic partnership, and alliance, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The prime minister noted that the high-level political dialogue and mutual trust between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have created a solid foundation for the continued development of our economic cooperation.

"Türkiye is an important trade partner of Azerbaijan. Today, expanding economic and trade relations is one of our priorities. This process is contributed to by increasing the number of products for which concessions are applied within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement, as well as our trade representation, which began operating in Türkiye in 2023. Our investment cooperation is demonstrating good dynamics," he added.