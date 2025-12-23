Agriculture sector drives decline in SCRMET quotations values in Turkmenistan

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations published for the December 22 trading session on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has decreased compared to the value announced for the previous session.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register