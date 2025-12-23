Agriculture sector drives decline in SCRMET quotations values in Turkmenistan
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The total value of external quotations published for the December 22 trading session on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has decreased compared to the value announced for the previous session.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy