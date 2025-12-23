Baku hosts Second Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye, as well as jointly by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Public Union of Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists (TÜIB).

The event is expected to be attended by officials from both countries, as well as representatives of public and private institutions, business associations, and chambers of commerce.

The forum will also feature panel discussions on the development of interregional trade, energy transition, sustainable development and infrastructure projects, the expansion of bilateral business ties, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The first Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum was held in December 2023.