Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 23

Economy Materials 23 December 2025 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 23

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 23, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 10 currencies went up, while 36 currencies fell compared to December 22.

The official rate for $1 is 723,075 rials, while one euro is valued at 849,610 rials. On December 22 the euro was priced at 851,422 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 23

Rial on December 22

1 US dollar

USD

723,075

726,225

1 British pound

GBP

973,011

968,153

1 Swiss franc

CHF

912,307

909,906

1 Swedish króna

SEK

78,284

78,347

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

71,500

71,473

1 Danish krone

DKK

113,758

113,826

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,071

8,103

1 UAE Dirham

AED

196,889

197,747

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,352,337

2,362,913

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

257,967

259,152

100 Japanese yen

JPY

460,764

460,456

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

92,948

93,329

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,878,795

1,887,665

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

526,053

525,966

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

419,161

419,742

1 South African rand

ZAR

43,244

43,333

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,886

16,960

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,179

9,013

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

198,647

199,512

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

55,192

55,423

1 Syrian pound

SYP

65

66

1 Australian dollar

AUD

481,292

480,252

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

192,820

193,660

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,923,072

1,931,449

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

561,113

561,569

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

591,845

593,961

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

23,361

23,489

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

344

346

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

504,202

506,188

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

133,415

133,955

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

102,732

103,135

100 Thai baht

THB

2,323,177

2,309,097

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

177,331

178,082

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

488,690

492,143

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,019,852

1,024,295

1 euro

EUR

849,610

851,422

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

140,285

140,328

1 Georgian lari

GEL

268,503

269,501

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

43,090

43,482

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

10,958

10,959

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

248,906

246,573

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

425,337

426,957

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,230,843

1,239,272

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

78,647

78,608

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

206,593

207,494

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,566

2,566

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,340,626 rials and $1 costs 1,140,963 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 936,556 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 797,072 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.29-1.32 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.52-1.55 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more