Iranian government opposes restrictions on virtual world – First VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Iranian government is opposed to the introduction of restrictions in the virtual space, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said, Trend reports.

Speaking in Tehran during a meeting of the Digital Economy Development Committee on December 21, Aref noted that when various restrictions are imposed in the virtual sphere, the government ultimately becomes accountable to citizens for the consequences of those measures.

Aref articulated that the digital economy has transcended mere preference, evolving into an imperative that cannot be overlooked. He underscored the necessity of instituting a standardized and holistic framework to facilitate the digital economy's attainment of a 10% contribution to Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the year 2029.

The first vice president added that new technologies are currently a top priority in the country. Within the framework of the 20-year development vision, Iran aims to secure a leading position in science and technology in the region.

He stressed that both the positive and negative aspects of technology must be addressed simultaneously. He said various tools, including domestic platforms, should be used to strengthen the positive effects of technology, while its negative impacts should be reduced through specific mechanisms.

Commenting on whether imposing restrictions in the virtual space is the right step from a national security perspective, Aref said such measures eventually turn against their own objectives. He pointed out that in countries such as France, monitoring mechanisms are designed in a way that does not create the impression of forced enforcement, and families themselves pay attention to applying restrictions for their children. In contrast, he warned that strict limitations often lead to increased curiosity and interest among young people in alternative directions. Concurrently, Aref articulated that no nation exhibits a propensity to yield in the realms of political and security dynamics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel