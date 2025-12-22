Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 22, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 21.

The official rate for $1 is 726,225 rials, while one euro is valued at 851,422 rials. On December 21 the euro was priced at 826,179 rials.

Currency Rial on December 22 Rial on December 21 1 US dollar USD 726,225 705,365 1 British pound GBP 968,153 943,748 1 Swiss franc CHF 909,906 886,619 1 Swedish króna SEK 78,347 76,100 1 Norwegian krone NOK 71,473 69,580 1 Danish krone DKK 113,826 110,554 1 Indian rupee INR 8,103 7,874 1 UAE Dirham AED 197,747 192,067 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,362,913 2,296,457 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 259,152 251,687 100 Japanese yen JPY 460,456 447,122 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 93,329 90,646 1 Omani rial OMR 1,887,665 1,832,109 1 Canadian dollar CAD 525,966 511,287 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 419,742 406,058 1 South African rand ZAR 43,333 42,051 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,960 16,494 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,013 8,743 1 Qatari riyal QAR 199,512 193,782 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 55,423 53,823 1 Syrian pound SYP 66 64 1 Australian dollar AUD 480,252 466,636 1 Saudi riyal SAR 193,660 188,097 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,931,449 1,875,971 1 Singapore dollar SGD 561,569 545,565 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 593,961 576,897 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 23,489 22,840 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 346 336 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 506,188 491,912 1 Libyan dinar LYD 133,955 130,124 1 Chinese yuan CNY 103,135 100,180 100 Thai baht THB 2,309,097 2,243,826 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 178,082 172,989 1,000 South Korean won KRW 492,143 477,771 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,024,295 994,873 1 euro EUR 851,422 826,179 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 140,328 136,302 1 Georgian lari GEL 269,501 261,836 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 43,482 42,206 1 Afghan afghani AFN 10,959 10,642 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 246,573 240,265 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 426,957 414,920 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,239,272 1,202,180 1 Tajik somoni TJS 78,608 76,753 1 Turkmen manat TMT 207,494 201,635 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,566 2,502

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,317,981 rials and $1 costs 1,124,179 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 925,231 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 789,181 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.28-1.31 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.50-1.53 million rials.

