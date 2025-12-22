Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign double taxation avoidance agreement

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 22. The Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov, and Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, signed an Agreement on the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance between the two countries, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed on December 18-20, 2025, during the working visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Japan, in which Bakyt Sydykov took part, within the framework of the First Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue as well as the Business Forum of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD).

The document is aimed at regulating tax relations between the partner countries by assigning to each state the right to tax certain types of income and provides guarantees for the elimination of double taxation. The agreement also creates favorable conditions for increasing bilateral trade volumes and attracting foreign direct investment into the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, on the sidelines of the Business Forum of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue, Minister Bakyt Sydykov and the Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Norihiko Ishiguro, exchanged an Action Plan to develop the capacity of the Kyrgyz Export Development and Promotion Center (Kyrgyz Export) under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with JETRO.

The document was signed to ensure the practical implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Export Center and JETRO, concluded on August 10, 2024, in Astana.

During the visit, the sides also agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on trade, economy, culture, and human resources exchange.

