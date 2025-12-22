Uzbekistan rolls out its 2026 Middle Corridor-crossed freightage forecasts (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The volume of Uzbek cargo transported via the Middle Corridor is expected to reach 1.5 million tons in 2026, a source at the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan told Trend.

The ministry noted that over the past two to three years, transit transportation across the Caspian Sea has been growing particularly dynamically, driven by changes in global logistics and the reorientation of international supply chains.

"Uzbekistan is investing in the development of major highways and railway lines leading to the Caspian region in order to ensure uninterrupted connectivity along the Middle Corridor route," the ministry said.

The source also underscored that Uzbekistan holds full integration into Azerbaijan’s Caspian transport and logistics infrastructure in high regard, seeing it as a cornerstone in broadening the country’s transit potential.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route linking Asia and Europe and passing through several countries of the region. The route originates in China and runs through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea and continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The corridor provides a land-based connection linking the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer maritime routes.