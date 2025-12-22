Uzbekistan, Serbia review new areas of parliamentary cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 22. Uzbekistan and Serbia have discussed deepening interparliamentary dialogue and identifying new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

These issues were reviewed during an online meeting of the interparliamentary cooperation groups “Uzbekistan–Serbia” and “Serbia–Uzbekistan,” held at the Senate.

Moreover, it was noted that in recent years, political dialogue and economic ties between the two countries have been developing steadily, while regular high-level contacts have given additional momentum to bilateral relations.

Special attention was drawn to the official visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Uzbekistan in October 2025, which participants hailed as a significant milestone in elevating bilateral cooperation to new heights. The visit underscored a concerted focus on enhancing interparliamentary relations, with a particular emphasis on strengthening connections between parliamentary committees and friendship groups.

Following extensive discussions, proposals were made to streamline the operations of interparliamentary groups, ensure ongoing dialogue, and develop a comprehensive action plan to further deepen bilateral collaboration.

On October 28, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan held pivotal talks with President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, culminating in the signing of a Joint Declaration that outlined areas of cooperation across key sectors. From January to September 2025, bilateral trade between the two nations increased by 2.5%, reflecting a broader trend of intensifying investment partnerships.