Iran's position on nuclear issue stands absolutely clear - MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.​ Iran's position on its peaceful nuclear program is completely clear and transparent, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, there is no legal basis for the U.S. military airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Baghaei noted that the proud declaration by U.S. officials of the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities increases the responsibility of the U.S. every time.

"The United States will inevitably be held accountable for this unlawful maneuver in due course," he pointed out.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

