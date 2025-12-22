Which new job opportunities will artificial intelligence create in education? - UNEC Rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Rector of UNEC, Professor Adalat Muradov, has shared his perspectives on the new job opportunities that artificial intelligence will generate in the field of education through his official social media platforms:

“Which new job opportunities will artificial intelligence create in education?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming an integral part of everyday life, significantly transforming the labor market by creating new opportunities, professions, and employment fields. In education, AI is expected to bring the following professions to the forefront:

AI Ethics Specialists: These professionals will develop policies and regulatory frameworks to protect users and ensure fairness, transparency, and ethical standards in the application of AI systems.

Machine Learning Engineers: They will design and develop algorithms that enable machines to learn from data and improve their performance over time.

AI Trainers: For AI systems to operate effectively, they require structured training. AI trainers will provide data, define tasks, and oversee the learning and optimization processes of AI systems.

Content Curators: In an era of information abundance, content curators will identify, evaluate, and select high-quality and relevant educational content, using AI tools to analyze trends and learner needs.

Virtual Reality Designers: As AI technologies increasingly integrate with virtual reality (VR), demand will grow for professionals who design immersive learning and training environments.

Educational Technologists: These specialists will facilitate the effective integration and utilization of AI-based tools and platforms in schools and higher education institutions.

Personalized Learning Coordinators: By leveraging AI-driven analytics, these coordinators will support the development of individualized learning pathways aligned with learners’ abilities, needs, and goals.

AI-Supported Tutors: Operating on a continuous basis, AI-supported tutoring systems will monitor learners’ progress, provide real-time feedback, and offer assistance when required.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence represents a significant catalyst for innovation and transformation in education. Although certain roles may be automated, the emergence of AI will generate numerous new and intellectually engaging employment opportunities. The essential priority is adaptation through continuous learning and professional development. Whether one is a student, an educator, a professional, or an interested observer, understanding AI has the potential to open new pathways. The future shaped by artificial intelligence offers vast and unprecedented possibilities.”