Kyrgyzstan sees surge in excise revenues from local goods and EAEU imports
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's excise tax revenues from both domestically produced and imported excisable goods saw significant growth in 2025, driven by key contributions from alcohol, tobacco, and petroleum products, alongside enhanced revenue collection through the fuel marking system.
