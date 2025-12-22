Trial of Armenian citizens continues with closing arguments from defendants in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court on December 22, with the defendants delivering their final statements, Trend reports.

The defendants, David Babayan and Levon Mnatsakanyan, addressed the court with their final remarks.

During their statements, they presented arguments contradicting the points raised by the prosecution in its address.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

