Azerbaijani-Turkish economic co-op commission holds meeting in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The 12th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held in Baku today, the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement, Trend reports.

Prior to the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz held a one-on-one meeting.

Afterwards, the 12th meeting of the commission was held, co-chaired by Asadov and Yilmaz, with the participation of the heads of relevant state institutions of both countries.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye share a profound cultural and historical bond that is based on friendship and fraternity.

The meeting noted that the historic Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, elevated bilateral relations to the top level of alliance.

Besides, the meeting mentioned that the personal relationship and close contacts between the heads of state are the main factors ensuring the consistent development of the strategic partnership.

The sides spotlighted the fact that this year, seven mutual visits between the presidents have taken place.

The meeting highlighted that during President Ilham Aliyev’s most recent visit to Türkiye on June 19, the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood was held in Kahramanmaraş, and that President Erdoğan participated in the military parade in Baku on November 8 dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory in the Second Karabakh War. The sides described these events as evidence of the high level of political dialogue.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the traditional close cooperation and mutual support between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within the framework of international organizations.

The sides underlined that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is of special importance for both countries and noted that Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are carrying out determined efforts to strengthen unity in the Turkic world and increase the organization’s international standing.

The meeting recalled that the 12th Summit of the OTS was held in Azerbaijan's Gabala in October and that the chairmanship passed to the country, as well as expressed confidence that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, the organization will continue its development and further enhance its influence.

The sides pointed out that this year a new format was created within the organization—the meeting of heads of government/vice presidents—and noted that after the first meeting held in Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan will host the next meeting in 2026.

Touching upon bilateral relations in the economic and trade sphere, the meeting noted that Türkiye is one of Azerbaijan’s main trading partners. The sides stated that the existing economic potential and geographic advantages of both countries demonstrate real opportunities to increase trade turnover.

The meeting emphasized the importance of analyzing the results of the Preferential Trade Agreement and expanding its scope.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation in the investment sphere.

The meeting stated that the mega energy projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Türkiye are of great regional and global significance.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, the meeting noted that the number of countries to which Azerbaijan exports gas has recently reached 14, including 10 European countries.

The sides also emphasized that joint efforts have already enabled the start of gas transportation to Syria and noted that for the first time Azerbaijani gas is reaching the Middle East region via Türkiye.

The meeting drew attention to the fact that the Igdir–Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline, put into operation in March of the current year, has strengthened the energy security of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Region.

The meeting reported that mutually beneficial cooperation has also been established in the field of electricity and noted that active work is currently underway on the Nakhchivan–Türkiye energy hub project. The sides emphasized that exporting green energy to Türkiye and Europe by utilizing Nakhchivan’s renewable energy potential is among the key goals.

Among the meeting's top priorities for Azerbaijan and Türkiye's cooperation was the transportation industry. Transportation of goods between the two nations via road and rail was a hot topic of discussion between the two parties.

It was highlighted at the meeting that Azerbaijan's investments improved the carrying capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, a crucial link in the Middle Corridor, from one million tons to five million tons last year.

Asadov stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to attract additional cargo flows to the BTK railway.

The sides announced the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor development for both countries.

Meeting participants emphasized the importance of the Washington accords aimed at bridging the gap between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Region and the rest of Azerbaijan.



All parties involved have stressed that the Zangezur corridor, with its initial cargo capacity of 15 million tons, will take center stage as the Middle Corridor's primary route.



As part of the Zangezur corridor, the gathering emphasized the significance of the August foundation-laying for the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu railway line.

The meeting said that Azerbaijan and Türkiye also attach great importance to humanitarian relations, with special attention given to cooperation in education.

The sides described the Türkiye–Azerbaijan University, which began operating in the 2024–2025 academic year, as a clear example of successful cooperation in education.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the opening of a new branch of the Turkish Anatolian Lyceum in Baku in September and noted that an Azerbaijani school will be established in Istanbul starting from the next academic year.

The sides praised the results of cooperation in vocational education and expressed hope that Türkiye’s experience in this field will be beneficial for Azerbaijan.

Environmental protection and the fight against climate change were also topics of discussion at the gathering.

Asadov congratulated Yılmaz on Türkiye being selected as the host of COP31 and noted that Azerbaijan is ready to provide comprehensive support to its brotherly country during the preparation process.

During the meeting, the sides heard reports by members of both delegations on issues on the agenda.

At the end of the meeting, Asadov and Yılmaz signed the Protocol of the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and approved a 110-point Action Plan covering key areas of bilateral cooperation.

