Iran, Russia stress urgency of advancing Rasht-Astara Railway in key transport corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Iran and Russia have emphasized the importance of accelerating work on the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Trend reports.

This issue was emphasized during a meeting between Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev. Both parties acknowledged the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as a pivotal element in the region’s geopolitical dynamics.

Iran has expressed a firm commitment to activating the corridor, with Larijani affirming that all existing obstacles will be swiftly addressed. He further noted that necessary legal and operational agreements will be finalized, ensuring the timely implementation of the project. Under the supervision of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the government aims to secure the land along the Rasht-Astara railway route by the end of the Iranian fiscal year, ensuring continued progress on schedule.

Savelyev welcomed Iran’s resolve and reiterated Russia’s readiness to expedite the construction and initiate the railway project. The two nations also agreed to establish regular coordination between the relevant authorities within the framework of the corridor.

The foundation of the International North-South Transport Corridor was established through an intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. To date, 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, have ratified the agreement. The primary goal of the corridor is to reduce the delivery time of cargo between India and Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe. Currently, the transport route takes over six weeks, but it is anticipated that this time will be significantly reduced to just three weeks once the corridor is operational.

The Qazvin-Rasht railroad (175 km) was put into operation on March 6, 2019, to connect Azerbaijan's railroads with Iran's railway network within the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad is to be built on Iranian territory.

The North-South Corridor has three directions within Iran. The eastern direction is Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries; the middle direction is Russia and other countries across the Caspian Sea; and the western direction is Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern European countries.

Meanwhile, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel