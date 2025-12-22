Iran, Russia seek to strengthen ties across multiple sectors, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iran and Russia has created opportunities to enhance cooperation across economic, trade, transportation, logistics, energy, and other sectors, said Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that both countries are working to maximize the benefits of the agreement, which entered into force a few months ago.

Baghaei highlighted recent high-level visits, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev’s trip to Tehran and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Moscow, as examples of the close diplomatic relations between the two nations. “There are very close ties between the two countries, and reciprocal visits by diplomatic delegations are a natural part of this relationship,” he said.

On January 17, 2024, the presidents of Iran and Russia signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Moscow. In addition to trade and economics, the agreement covers innovative technologies, peaceful nuclear energy, information and cyber security, the fight against terrorism, cooperation in the Caspian Sea, and the field of environmental protection etc.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev visited Tehran, and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi visited Moscow.

