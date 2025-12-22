Kyrgyzstan tightens grip on fuel market with new control measures
The fuel marking system is strengthening budget revenues and market transparency while curbing the shadow fuel trade and improving tax compliance in Kyrgyzstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy