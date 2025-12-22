Ex-IDPs go on resettling in Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Khojaly districts (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 22. New resettlement groups have been dispatched to villages in the Aghdam and Khojaly districts, including Aghdam's Vengli and Kolatagh, as well as Khojaly's Dashbulag and Badara, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan continues its Great Return process to territories liberated from occupation under the direction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Families returning to their ancestral homes had been temporarily living in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country.

During this stage, six families (14 people) were relocated to Vengli, seven families (31 people) to Kolatag, four families (11 people) to Dashbulag, and 15 families (66 people) to Badara. The Aghdam district was the starting point for the planned departures, and the authorities ensured that the inhabitants could return home in safety and order.

Previously, permanent returns included 28 families (220 people) in Badara, 34 families (133 people) in Dashbulag, 124 families (482 people) in Vengli, and 33 families (120 people) in Kolatag, marking significant progress in repopulating these liberated areas.

