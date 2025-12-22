Rais of Russia's Tatarstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my warm congratulations and sincere wishes for strong health and continued success in your responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan.

You tirelessly and devotedly serve your native country, ensuring its consistent socio-economic and socio-political development and stability, while steadily implementing important strategic initiatives.

May all your plans be successfully realized with the unanimous support of your fellow citizens, and may the high authority you enjoy both in the Republic of Azerbaijan and in the international community serve as a guarantee for achieving the most significant and ambitious goals.

I take this opportunity to express my hope for the further strengthening of the fraternal ties between the peoples of Tatarstan and Azerbaijan, in the interests of a multifaceted Russian-Azerbaijani partnership and universal peace.

I wish you and your loved ones happiness and every success," the letter reads.