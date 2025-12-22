Azerbaijan names beneficiaries of President Ilham Aliyev’s decree for low-income families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Decree "On providing one-time financial assistance to low-income families" signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will cover 76,000 low-income families, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.

The decree stipulates the provision of a one-time financial grant of 200 manat (approximately $118) to each family currently benefiting from targeted state social assistance, timed to coincide with World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday, effective from December 30, 2025.

As outlined in the document, a total of 15.3 million manat (around $9 million) has been earmarked for the implementation of this initiative.

This decree is set to benefit 76,000 families, comprising 335,200 individuals, who are presently receiving targeted social assistance, offering them one-time financial relief to support their holiday expenses.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection will directly deposit this assistance into the accounts of the eligible families.

The targeted social assistance program plays a pivotal role in alleviating financial strain for low-income households. Since 2018, the average monthly aid has increased by a substantial 2.4 times, now reaching 425 manat (approximately $250). Moreover, the income threshold for eligibility has risen by 2.2 times during this period, reaching 285 manat (roughly $168), and is set to rise further to 300 manat (around $176) in the upcoming year.