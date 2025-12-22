Azerbaijan to provide one-time financial aid to low-income families - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.​ One-time financial aid will be provided to low-income families on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, as of December 30, 2025, each family receiving targeted state social assistance will be given a one-time financial aid of 200 manat ($118).

For the implementation of the decree, 15.3 million manat ($9 million) will be allocated from the funds intended for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population must ensure the payment of the one-time financial assistance to the families specified in Part 1 of this decree.