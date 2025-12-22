Azerbaijan joins ByteDance's annual FORCE int'l conference in Shanghai (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. An Azerbaijani delegation participated in the annual “FORCE Original Power Conference – Winter” organized by ByteDance’s Volcano Engine platform in Shanghai, China, on December 18-19, 2025, Trend reports via the Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Samir Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, and Elmir Valizade, Sector Head of the Department for Work and Communication with Non-Governmental Organizations at the Presidential Administration.

The conference provided a platform for comprehensive discussions on the transformative impact of agent-based AI methodologies on industry and business. Topics covered included the practical deployment of AI solutions across various sectors, advancements in large language models, and the evolution of agent development ecosystems. Presentations highlighted updates to the “Doubao” model line, as well as the introduction of new tools designed to facilitate AI agent development.

During their visit, the Azerbaijani delegation engaged in a strategic business meeting with Yongliang Zhang, Director of BytePlus, to explore opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijan and ByteDance/BytePlus. Key discussion points included the implementation of AI solutions within Azerbaijan, the potential establishment of a local data center, and avenues for joint investments and partnerships in AI technologies.

To formalize their collaboration, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group. This group will be tasked with coordinating efforts, identifying priority areas, assessing potential joint projects, and developing a strategic roadmap to enhance long-term cooperation.

Founded in 2012, ByteDance is a global technology company focused on AI-powered innovative platforms. Its products, including TikTok, Douyin, CapCut, and Lark, help people discover, create, and share information, reflecting the company’s mission to drive the future of digital content and productivity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel